Child enticement charge filed against Eau Claire man

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man with a history of child sexploitation convictions is facing a new charge.
John Maclaughlin was charged Thursday with child enticement, as a persistent repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint Maclaughlin exposed himself to a six year old girl in June. The girl said he also wanted her to take off her pants, but she refused. She said he promised to buy her a turtle if she kept the incident a secret.
Maclaughlin has previous convictions from 2002 for child sexploitation of three different children, and for sexual assault of an unconscious victim.
Maclaughlin is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He returns to court Tuesday, July 11.