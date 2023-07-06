 Skip to main content
Child enticement charge filed against Eau Claire man

JOHN MACLAUGHLIN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man with a history of child sexploitation convictions is facing a new charge.

John Maclaughlin was charged Thursday with child enticement, as a persistent repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint Maclaughlin exposed himself to a six year old girl in June. The girl said he also wanted her to take off her pants, but she refused. She said he promised to buy her a turtle if she kept the incident a secret.

Maclaughlin has previous convictions from 2002 for child sexploitation of three different children, and for sexual assault of an unconscious victim.

Maclaughlin is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He returns to court Tuesday, July 11.

