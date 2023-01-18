Child sexual assault suspect placed on probation in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Dunn County judge ordered probation Wednesday for a Boyceville man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Austin Stuart was charged in 2021 with 5 counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.
On Wednesday, he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of 3rd degree sexual assault, and the other charges were dismissed.
Judge Luke Wagner placed Stuart on probation for five years. He also ordered him to register as a sex offender.
The girl said the assaults started when she was nine, and that when she turned 12 Stuart repeatedly raped her for several years, sometimes holding her arms and covering her mouth.
She said he told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her.