Chippewa County Board to vote on reducing courthouse hours of operation

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Board will vote Tuesday on whether to pass an ordinance that would reduce the hours at the Chippewa County Courthouse.
As of now, the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ordinance amendment would change the hours to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz said this is about retention and recruitment of employees.
He said he has seen the private sector give 5, 6, or even 7 percent pay raises, but said the county can't afford that because they've been under zero levy limits for 10 or 12 years. So, this was a different way to incentivize workers.
"I don't feel like this one small piece is the make or break, but it's part of an overall package that we've been dealing out to our employees in trying to enhance their enjoyment of coming to work," Scholz said. "If people are enjoying and are engaged to come to work, they're just better employees and they do customer service at a higher level."
In a letter, all three judges said they support the new schedule and would work to make the new schedule work for the rest of the departments in the courthouse.
If approved, the changes on hours of operation would not happen until January 1, 2023.
The public meeting is happening Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. both in-person in room 302 at the courthouse and live streamed on YouTube.