Chippewa County DHS hopes to create new social worker positions

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - More mental health and substance abuse resources could be coming to Chippewa County in the form of social workers.
According to Chippewa County Department of Human Services Director Tim Easker, there's been a rise in mental health emergencies, so the DHS hopes to hire 8 new social workers.
As part of its proposed 2024 budget, the Chippewa County DHS wants to expand its Comprehensive Community Services program so that it can focus more on prevention. The proposed positions would create 2 social worker positions for adults and 4 social worker positions for children. The program aims to help people who struggle with mental illness or substance abuse and to avoid placement in a care facility.
"Without these services, a lot of times these individuals end up in crisis," Easker said. "Without this program we would be serving individuals with typically county levy money at Winnebago State Hospital that costs the county $1,450 per day."
The budget also proposes creating 2 social worker positions for the Children's Longterm Support Program that helps kids with disabilities. Easker said each position could cost roughly $90,000 each, but since both programs are Medicaid funded, the positions would be paid with federal money rather than county levy funds.
Chippewa County board members will vote on these positions — as well as the 2024 budget — at Thursday's board meeting. If the proposed DHS budget is approved, it will go to the county administrator's desk for final approval.