Chippewa County Humane Association seeking donations for kitty's surgery

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A cute kitty in Chippewa County needs your help on her healing journey.
According to the Chippewa County Humane Association, Beatrice came to the shelter Wednesday as a stray. Shelter staff suspected she had a broken front leg. X-rays showed she was shot in the leg, which shattered her bone.
She's reportedly been in great spirits, but the shelter needs your help covering her vet fees as she gets her leg amputated. They expect the cost to range from $900 to $1,200. Just over $1,000 has been raised already.
If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Chippewa Humane Facebook page.