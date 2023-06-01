 Skip to main content
Chippewa County Humane Association seeking donations for kitty's surgery

Beatrice

Courtesy of Chippewa Humane/Facebook

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A cute kitty in Chippewa County needs your help on her healing journey.

According to the Chippewa County Humane Association, Beatrice came to the shelter Wednesday as a stray. Shelter staff suspected she had a broken front leg. X-rays showed she was shot in the leg, which shattered her bone.

X-ray

Courtesy of Chippewa Humane/Facebook

She's reportedly been in great spirits, but the shelter needs your help covering her vet fees as she gets her leg amputated. They expect the cost to range from $900 to $1,200. Just over $1,000 has been raised already. 

If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Chippewa Humane Facebook page

