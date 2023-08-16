Chippewa County looks to create new jailer position amid statewide shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A jailer shortage has lead to the creation of a new position at the Chippewa County Jail.
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said they are in the process of creating a new position called Jailer II.
The new position would have the person be law enforcement certified and receive a higher pay than a standard jailer. The Chippewa County Board approved funding for the position in their budget last week and would be created when the county votes to approve their budget.
"We're just trying to do what we can to have our employees come and recruit them and keep them. And that takes time, and it takes money and it takes listening and all the things we've been doing in the last four or five years to try to make this like I said the best place to work," said Scholz.
The cost for the Jailer II position is roughly $48,000 which would be fully funded by a property tax credit.
Scholz said the jail also has a need for finding jailers to work overnight shifts. To solve that problem, the County Board approved a one-dollar-an-hour increase for overnight jailers.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice the number of county jail officers in the state is at the lowest since they started tracking data in 2008.
The DOJ said statewide, the vacancy rate for correctional officers is at 34%.
Scholz said the statewide jailer shortage is impacting every county including Chippewa.
He believes multiple factors such as a lack of high pay, high burnout, and low retention rates have led to the lack of jailers.
He added the Wisconsin Corrections Department is seeing a shortage too, leading to a recruiting battle.
One issue with the shortage is the transfer of inmates to jails with proper staffing.
Scholz said the Chippewa County Jail has not increased the transfer of inmates out of the facility, but has received inmates from other facilities.
News 18 reached out to Dunn and Eau Claire counties to learn if they are facing a jailer shortage but did not hear back.