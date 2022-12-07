Chippewa County organization that serves homeless population relocates due to demand

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A local resource that helps those facing homelessness in Chippewa County has moved to a new location.
The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center Outreach Office is now located at 21 E. Grand Avenue in the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology building.
The newer, bigger space has a donation room filled with winter gear and household items, a small food pantry and more offices.
In 2016, when it first started, the Outreach Office assisted about 100 families. Last year, it served more than 500.
"Our old office was a very small office with an extra room, and we grew out of that, which is kind of bittersweet," said Jennifer Barrett. "It means our services increased, which means we're seeing more people who are facing homelessness or are homeless, but it also gives us the capacity to be able to serve more and in a better way."
There is no homeless shelter in Chippewa Falls, so Outreach Office offers motel vouchers for short-term stays. Last year, it provided more than 3,000 nights of shelter through the voucher program.