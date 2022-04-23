Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District addresses "furry" rumors

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District emailed parents Friday night addressing rumors of "furries" in their schools, or children acting like animals.
Rumors have claimed that children are allowed to use litter boxes in school bathrooms.
In the email, Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD superintendent, said those claims are false.
The email included a statement on litter boxes: "To reiterate, litter boxes are not allowed on school grounds; unless, of course, our small animals classes have an animal as part of its course that requires one...and it would not be located in our restrooms."
The email goes on to say that any furry-related conduct by students is disciplined appropriately.