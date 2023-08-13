Chippewa Falls church handing out 1,000 backpacks of school supplies

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Hundreds of cars lined up in Chippewa Falls Sunday for the annual school supply give away at Valley Vineyard Church.
The church has 1,000 backpacks with school supplies to give away for free to families in the area.
Supplies range from kindergarten through high school for students of all ages.
At Sunday's drive, volunteers gave out over 600 backpacks, about 150 more than in years past.
Valley Vineyard Pastor Michael Houle said it is good to see members of the community come together to support families.
"We are way more blessed than these people will be by the end of it," Houle said. "Just to see how people rally around kids and families. I've had two kids of my own raised and it's a hard go when school supplies come up, it's a bigger budget expense than you'd expect and just to see my child's self esteem rise when they have that is so huge."
The supplies are bought using donations from local businesses, churches, and community members.
If you missed Sunday's giveaway, Valley Vineyard will be giving out the rest of the backpacks at their food pantry at the church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. for the next few weeks.