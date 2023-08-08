Chippewa Falls church to host school supply giveaway, ready to hand out 1,000 backpacks

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Sunday your kids have the chance to get some free school supplies in Chippewa Falls.
Valley Vineyard Church will be having a school supply giveaway on August 13. The pastor Michael Houle said they've been busy filling donated backpacks with markers, notebooks, and other items for the new school year.
He said most families spend around $250 per child on school supplies each year. This drive helps to eliminate that cost by giving out over $10,000 worth of materials.
"It's an incredible time, we will have a thousand backpacks here full of schools supplies for every age range in the area and so we are really excited to see kids be blessed that way," he said.
The church has held this giveaway annually for over 10 years and continues to grow and impact the community. This drive-through style event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Valley Vineyard Church on Bridgewater Avenue. If you can't make it, they will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the church's pantry hour.