Chippewa Falls Common Council approves $1.227 referendum question

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Common Council approved a referendum question for November ballots at Tuesday night's meeting.
The referendum will ask taxpayers for nearly $1.3 million to fund emergency services. The money would be used to hire new police officers and firefighters, as well as increase pay and benefits to draw new workers to the force.
According to Mayor Greg Hoffman, residents with the median cost of a home would expect to pay anywhere from $140 to $170 more in taxes each year. There's no time limit on the referendum.
Hoffman said more specifics on the referendum and its potential impact on taxpayers will be released Wednesday. He noted they will offer an online calculator for residents looking to find out how much more they could be paying in taxes if the referendum is passed in November.