Chippewa Falls looking to fill police and fire positions after public safety referendum

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The city of Chippewa Falls is beginning to use the funds approved by the November public safety referendum.
The Chippewa Falls Police and fire departments are looking to fill a new police officer and three new firefighter positions that were included in the referendum.
The police department is also raising wages for police officers. Police Chief Matthew Kelm said this will help the city recruit the best candidates and keep the community safer.
"There are only so many qualified, good, law enforcement candidates out there and all these departments around here are vying for the best, and we want the best," Kelm said. "Which is why that competitive wage adjustment was there, to try to get the best officers to apply and work here in Chippewa Falls."
Kelm said the police department is hoping to fill the new position and one other opening early in the new year.