Chippewa Falls man sentenced in stabbing case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -Another man charged in a fight that left two people with stab wounds was sentenced Thursday.
Terue Xiong, from Chippewa Falls, was placed on probation for two years by Judge James Isaacson. He must also do a week of community service.
Xiong was convicted for his role in a 2020 fight at the skate park next to the Chippewa Falls swimming pool. Police say one man was hit in the head with a baseball bat, and two men were stabbed, one so badly that his intestines were visible.
Two other suspects, Kyler Korn and Tyler Thornby, got the same sentence earlier this year. Thornby and Xiong must also name an unidentified suspect, and all three must testify against that person.