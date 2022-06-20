Chippewa Falls' only public pool to remain open

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After an outpour of community support, the Chippewa Falls public pool will not be closing its doors anytime soon.
Talks of the Bernard Willi Pool being too expensive to maintain have been in the works since April, when Parks Director John Jiminez first told city council the pool was faced with decaying infrastructure and staffing issues. He said that completely renovating the pool would cost between $4M and $6M, and finding that funding was a concern.
However, the Chippewa Falls community made it clear that keeping their only public pool was a priority to them: hundreds signed a "Save Our Pool" petition and their voices were heard.
Last Tuesday, the park's board met to approve the formation of a committee that will eventually decide the pool's future. For now, they are finding funding that will allow them to make repairs that will keep the current pool running for another two to three years.
"So we have a little bit of time to make some plans without having to close it down next year," said Beth Arneberg, president of the Park Board. "So the goal going forward is to not close next year and it is open this year."
She said they don't yet know if the pool will be renovated or reconstructed completely, and encouraged the community to continue sharing their ideas.
The Bernard Willi Pool has been closed three days a week the past two weeks for lifeguard training, but it will be open every day starting this Thursday, with a full summer staff.