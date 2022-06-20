 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Chippewa Falls' only public pool to remain open

Bernard Willi Pool
Julia Lopez

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After an outpour of community support, the Chippewa Falls public pool will not be closing its doors anytime soon.

Talks of the Bernard Willi Pool being too expensive to maintain have been in the works since April, when Parks Director John Jiminez first told city council the pool was faced with decaying infrastructure and staffing issues. He said that completely renovating the pool would cost between $4M and $6M, and finding that funding was a concern.

However, the Chippewa Falls community made it clear that keeping their only public pool was a priority to them: hundreds signed a "Save Our Pool" petition and their voices were heard.

Last Tuesday, the park's board met to approve the formation of a committee that will eventually decide the pool's future. For now, they are finding funding that will allow them to make repairs that will keep the current pool running for another two to three years.

"So we have a little bit of time to make some plans without having to close it down next year," said Beth Arneberg, president of the Park Board. "So the goal going forward is to not close next year and it is open this year."

She said they don't yet know if the pool will be renovated or reconstructed completely, and encouraged the community to continue sharing their ideas.

The Bernard Willi Pool has been closed three days a week the past two weeks for lifeguard training, but it will be open every day starting this Thursday, with a full summer staff.

