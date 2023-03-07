Chippewa Falls Police Department hopes to bring a therapy dog to the force

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking to add a new member, one with a wet nose, four paws and fur!
They're hoping to add a therapy dog to the team.
Chief Matthew Kelm said he's noticed the success other area departments have had with therapy dogs, such as Donut in Altoona, and Murphy in Eau Claire. Not only would the pup bring fun, but Chief Kelm said it would be a working dog.
"Traditional police dogs are the ones like Leo, who, you know, go catch a bad guy and smell drugs and that kind of stuff," Chief Kelm said. "But there's really a place for therapy dogs in law enforcement because a lot of times what we've seen and what they've seen is that these dogs can help de-escalate a situation just by their mere presence."
Chief Kelm said the dog could be brought to mental health calls, interact with the community during events, and even offer stress relief to officers after a tough call.
He said it may be the same kind of Labradoodle as Donut and Murphy. Chief Kelm has already heard from people who want to donate funds, they're now working out details with the city.