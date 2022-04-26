 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls Police increasing law enforcement presence around schools Tuesday

  • Updated
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Parents and families will notice an increased presence of law enforcement at Chippewa Falls area schools Tuesday. 

The police department posted on their Facebook page around 8 a.m. that they are increasing their patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times. 

This announcement comes in the wake of the homicide investigation of Chippewa Falls 4th-grader, Lily Peters. 

The school district sent a letter to parents Monday afternoon after Lily's body was discovered giving recommendations on how to go forward with the tragic news. You can read that story by clicking here

