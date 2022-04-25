Chippewa Falls Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for public help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.
Police are looking for Iliana (Lily) Peters. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary.
Lily was last known to be wearing a purple quarter zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.
Search and investigative efforts are ongoing. Anyone with information about Lily’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 Option 1.
According to police, around 9:00 p.m. Sunday the department was contacted by Lily’s father who said that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her Aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.
Police say as this is an active investigation, this is all of the information that can be provided.
Police learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located.
After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her Aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove St and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.
Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door-to-door canvasing overnight. CFPD Investigators have and continue to follow up with friends and family of Lily.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at this point, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.