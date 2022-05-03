Chippewa Falls residents voice support to keep community pool

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Some call it Chippewa Falls' crown jewel.
Several residents came out to Tuesday night's common council meeting to voice their support for keeping the Bernard Willi pool open to the community.
"We call on you to hear that people in our community do want a pool," said one resident during public comment. "Give us the time and the space to come up with solutions. It's worth it for our families now and generations to come."
During Tuesday's meeting, Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez said the facility is rundown and on life support. The council voted to close the pool after this summer. However, Jimenez did detail the options the community could take to keep it afloat, including replacing the pump for roughly $66,000. However, Jimenez said although the pump would last 20+ years, it could only extend the life of the pool for 2-3 years due to other repairs and infrastructure issues.
After several residents spoke in favor of keeping their beloved summer hotspot, Mayor Greg Hoffman asked for a show of hands to invest in the current pool, build a new pool, or build a sports complex with an indoor pool system. Hoffman said these ideas have been in discussion.
Hoffman said public input from Tuesday will be taken under advisory.