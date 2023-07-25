Chippewa Falls School Board discusses possible AC solutions in local schools

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Tuesday night, the Chippewa Falls School Board met to discuss ongoing concerns with the lack of air conditioning in two district buildings.
As previously reported, Hillcrest and Jim Falls elementaries are two schools in the CFAUSD without AC.
According to those who spoke at Tuesday night's meeting, the lack of AC creates many issues for those in the building, such as illness and extreme discomfort.
One student spoke out, saying it affects her ability to learn.
"I love Hillcrest, but I don't like going home with a headache or a sickness. And I don't like seeing my friends go home like that either because of how hot it is in our classroom. So I think we need air conditioning. Our teachers did their best to keep us cool but we need more," said Emerson Boos, a third grade student at Hillcrest Elementary.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said they are currently working out possible solutions to fix the issue. A few ideas include purchasing industrial fans that pull in cooler air at night or renting spot coolers.
District officials have said in the past that extensive renovations or construction of a new school would cost millions.
Holmes said they need to be mindful of how much they spend.
The board will discuss further action at their next meeting.