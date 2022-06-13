Chippewa Falls Senior Center evacuates due to gas leak

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Senior Center had to evacuate everyone inside on Monday due to a gas leak.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they could smell gas in the first floor of the building. They said that when fire fighters arrived, gas in the building was turned off and windows throughout were opened to help with ventilation.
The evacuation began around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and the center director said they will continue to be closed Tuesday.
Xcel Energy and Kurth Heating & Cooling are at the senior center searching for the source of the leak.