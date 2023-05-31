Chippewa Falls students honor Lily Peters with Kindness Walk

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls elementary students held a 'Kindness Walk' recently, in honor of Lily Peters.
Lily was tragically killed last year and the community continues to remember her.
These photos were posted to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Facebook page Wednesday. According to the post, Parkview students honored their late friend and classmate recently, by making posters and wearing purple.
The kids walked through the NWSF fairgrounds, where they got to listen to the Chi-Hi band.