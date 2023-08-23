 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls teen identified as person who died in Sawyer County hit-and-run

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - The victim in a hit and run this weekend has been identified as a Chippewa Falls teen. 

Kaylie B. Schwingle, 18, died on Saturday on a snowmobile trail near Sissabagama Road in the town of Sand Lake. 

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, this was the area of a "underage alcohol party" organized on Snapchat. Officials said Kaylie was sitting on the side of the snowmobile trail when a 16-year-old driving a Ford F-350 struck her. She died from her injuries. 

Authorities said they are not releasing the 16-year-old's name at this time. He was taken into custody in Washburn County. 

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek asked if anyone has information about a Snapchat party invite or sees an unusual amount of vehicle traffic in a remote area to contact local law enforcement.  

A GoFundMe has been created to support Kaylie Schwingle's family and funeral costs.

