Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chippewa Falls teens earn national recognition

  • Updated
  • 0
Green Team Interview
Elliot Adams

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three Chippewa Falls teens were recognized nationally for their efforts to bring environmental change to their community.

The self-styled 'Green Team,' made up of three students at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, have a shared passion for the environment. This passion led Bella Biederman, Maddie Hunt and Kamryn Glamann to earn drone pilot licenses and use thermal imaging to find heat leakage from buildings, practice grant-writing as well as building air monitoring stations.

These accomplishments led them to being awarded the high school need award for National Rookie of the Year. However, they still have a lot they want to accomplish.

"The fall of next school year — because fall is better timing because of the thermal imaging — we'll be doing missions instead of just pictures and we'll be mapping all the elementary schools," Hunt said.

Another goal for the group is to reapply for a million dollar grant so LED lighting can be installed at the high school. They also plan to visit the elementary school to spark interest in environmental science for younger students.

