Chippewa Falls teens earn national recognition

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three Chippewa Falls teens were recognized nationally for their efforts to bring environmental change to their community.
The self-styled 'Green Team,' made up of three students at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, have a shared passion for the environment. This passion led Bella Biederman, Maddie Hunt and Kamryn Glamann to earn drone pilot licenses and use thermal imaging to find heat leakage from buildings, practice grant-writing as well as building air monitoring stations.
These accomplishments led them to being awarded the high school need award for National Rookie of the Year. However, they still have a lot they want to accomplish.
"The fall of next school year — because fall is better timing because of the thermal imaging — we'll be doing missions instead of just pictures and we'll be mapping all the elementary schools," Hunt said.
Another goal for the group is to reapply for a million dollar grant so LED lighting can be installed at the high school. They also plan to visit the elementary school to spark interest in environmental science for younger students.