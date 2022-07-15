Chippewa Falls YMCA goes mobile with "Y on the Fly"

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you’re looking for activities for the whole family, but aren’t able to get to an activity center, you’re in luck. The Chippewa Falls YMCA is going mobile this summer, with a program called "Y on the Fly."
The YMCA will be packing up games, activities and snacks for the kids, and making several stops in Chippewa County during the month of July. The YMCA staff will offer at least an hour of activities at each stop, and 30 minutes for preparing (and eating) nutritious snacks with local children.
Chippewa Falls YMCA Healthy Living Director Carrie Mathwig says "The Y" isn’t the building, it’s the people.
"Yes, we do have a physical building, but we want to do everything we can to support all of the communities within our reach," Mathwig said. "We want people to understand that if you can't physically come to 'The Y,' we can bring 'The Y' to you."
Two interns in the Community Health Internship Program through the University of Wisconsin are helping coordinate the "Y on the Fly" events. They were both excited about the opportunity to make a difference while they gain valuable experience.
"Starting the internship, it's been so much fun getting to see the background stuff," Tyler Schmidt said. "It's mind boggling to me to see how much 'The Y' does that I don't think the general public knows about."
"Just the mission of being able to bring 'The Y' to underserved communities that may not have access, I think that is really cool," Mihika Sathe added. "I'm actually a global health major, so I'm super passionate about bringing opportunities to people that may not have them."
All "Y on the Fly" events are free and open to the public.
Upcoming events include:
- Wednesday, July 20 | Cadott & Boyd - 10:30-11:30 AM | Storytime in the Park at Riverview Park, 203 E Mill Ave, Cadott, WI - 3:00-4:30 PM | "Y on the Fly" at Lotz Park, 215 E Patten St, Boyd, WI
- Thursday, July 21 | Chippewa Falls - 4:30-5:15 PM | Pirate-themed Kids MOVE! & "Y on the Fly" Program at Riverfront Park, 12 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
- Tuesday, July 26 | New Auburn & Cornell - 10:00-11:30 AM | "Y on the Fly" at Village Park, 407 S East St, New Auburn, WI - 3:00-6:00 PM | Christmas in July at Stacker City Farmer’s Market, 113 N 5th St, Cornell, WI