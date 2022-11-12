Chippewa Falls YMCA sends care packages to active duty soldiers

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Saturday, volunteers packed care packages for active duty soldiers from the Chippewa Valley.
The Chippewa Falls YMCA held their annual "Support the Troops Care Package Drive." Around 100 people came to put donated goods such as food, books, and hygiene products into boxes that will be shipped to soldiers both domestic and overseas. The volunteers were asked to pack the boxes like they were sending it to their own children or relatives.
"Anyone that is from the Chippewa Valley can submit names of their loved ones that are serving active duty, and so it begins with the Chippewa Valley," said Jim Ignarski, development and communications director at the Chippewa Falls YMCA. "But we're sending to nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, all over the world."
The packages will be sent now because it takes 30 to 45 days to get to the troops by the holiday season.
Volunteers packed between 150 and 200 boxes on Saturday and they will be sent out sometime Sunday.
Ignarski said that the YMCA does this event to remember our troops that are serving today.