Chippewa Falls YMCA to hold free outdoors fitness classes

If you're looking for a way to get active this summer -- you're in luck! The Chippewa Falls YMCA will be hosting free fitness classes at Riverfront Park starting today.
The YMCA will be offering up to two classes every day, Monday through Friday, until September 2nd. All classes are free and open to everyone.
Circuits, Yoga, cardio, Zumba, strength training, kids fitness, and a wellbeing walk will be taught by certified YMCA instructors.
Fitness classes will be held at the Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park as long as weather permits -- and if weather conditions do not cooperate, class will be held at the Chippewa Falls YMCA -- but it'll remain open to the public.
To learn more about each class, see the full schedule, and stay informed on where class will be held in case of inclement weather, you can visit them online at Group Exercise | YMCA of the Chippewa Valley (ymca-cv.org), or at the Chippewa Falls YMCA Facebook page.