Chippewa Valley advocates react to 10 year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Saturday marks ten years since the death of Trayvon Martin, and Chippewa Valley advocates are reacting to a decade that has defined conversations about race in America.
On February 26, 2012 in Sanford, Florida, Martin, who was 17, was shot and killed by George Zimmerman following an altercation between the two in a gated community.
The aftermath of Martin's death led to cultural divides in power, protest, and politics.
David Carlson, the co-founder of Eau Claire-based local mentorship program C.C. We Adapt, said great strides in advocacy have been made since Martin's death.
"I just want people to know that work is being done, regardless of what's being portrayed," said Carlson. "I think that the most important thing is that people know there's a lot of people still working and ten years later, I think things are better in terms of the organizing that's happening at the grassroots level."
National protests and a highly publicized criminal trial for Zimmerman followed the death of the 17-year-old. It is widely recognized as the event that kickstarted the modern Black Lives Matter movement.
Founder of Power of Perception, a Chippewa Valley mentorship program, Dennis Beale said Martin's death inspired his work helping young people in the Eau Claire area.
Beale said there's a message we can take from Martin's death: Black people need to hold positions of power to make real change happen.
"Let's take these messages now and let's pour it, create this seed, and plant it into these youth to help them understand that now you all got to maneuver a little bit different," said Beale.
Martin's family recognized the anniversary of the death earlier this month with a walk and talk, featuring speakers and performances in their hometown of Miami.