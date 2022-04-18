Chippewa Valley Airport considers petition for state funding

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a time of uncertainty for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, officials are considering petitioning the state of Wisconsin for more funding.
That funding would go toward things such as replacing runways, new lights and signs, terminal improvements and other new equipment.
On Monday, airport officials held a public hearing, where they heard from some North Side neighbors who had questions about the nationwide pilot shortage affecting Eau Claire.
Skywest recently announced they are pulling away from the airport, but airport director Charity Zich said the search for a new carrier will not affect their future plans.
"Most of these projects are necessary whether we have airline service or not," Zich said. "Airline service is a really small percentage of the airplane takeoffs and landings at the airport, so we still will be a very busy airport and have a lot of utilization."
She said she does not expect the airport to go without service, as airlines are currently bidding to fly through Eau Claire with the Department of Transportation.
While none of the proposed improvements to the airport are urgent, she hopes to see those changes in the next one to five years.
The Airport Commission will meet Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss the public comments and consider sending the petition and how much it would be to the state.