Chippewa Valley campgrounds experience busy Labor Day weekend

OSSEO (WQOW) - Labor Day usually symbolizes the end of summer, and for several local campgrounds, it ended with a busy weekend.
Tia Anderson, the general manager of Stoney Creek RV Resort in Osseo, said all 233 sites at their family-owned and operated campground were fully booked this Labor Day weekend. That includes spots for RV's, tents, cabins, and cottages.
Anderson said they have been booked every weekend this summer, but that so far, they have had even more people stay during weekdays.
The pandemic also brought more new faces to their resort.
"I think my favorite part is the people," Anderson said. "We get a lot of great campers that are here with us all summer or just for the weekend. We see a lot of families and that's kind of the best part for us. Not only can we work with our family, but we get to spend time with other families outside in the nice weather."
Families were also enjoying the man-made lake and inflatables. Stoney Creek is still open until mid-October.
News 18 spoke with several other campgrounds in the Chippewa Valley, and they said they were fully booked this Labor Day weekend as well. One even said they were full for this weekend since late June.