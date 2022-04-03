Chippewa Valley Coin Club hosts spring coin and note show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens traveled from around the Midwest to attend the Chippewa Valley Coin Club's Spring Coin and Note Show on Sunday.
20 coin enthusiasts showcased their unique collections at the show and organizers said nearly 100 people were expected to attend the event.
Thousands of coins were featured, including the popular Carson City Silver Dollar from a Minnesota-based coin collector.
The Silver Dollar was produced at the Carson City Mint in Nevada, which existed for less than 25 years. The coins were discovered by the U.S. Treasury in 1964.
"People come in, they chat, they want to know a little bit about coin collecting, so it's educational," said Paul Kopaczewski, a member of the Chippewa Valley Coin Club.
Thousands of dollars worth of coins were available at today's show from dozens of countries including China and France.