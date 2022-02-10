​Chippewa Valley doctor talks about head trauma following Bob Saget's death

(WQOW) - Chippewa Valley doctors spoke out after actor and comedian Bob Saget's cause of death was announced.
Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month. Now, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office has announced the cause of death was head trauma.
Dr. Marcus Fazzari at St. Joseph's Hospital said while it's rare for a simple head injury to lead to death, if you have severe symptoms you should get an emergency room evaluation. Fazzari said it could be a sign something more than just a bump is going on.
"Looking out for any kind of symptoms, severe headache, any kind of excessive nausea, vomiting, any kind of confusion, and altered level of consciousness,"Fazzari said. "Those kinds of things will almost always be present when there's severe excessive bleeding inside the brain."
Fazzari added that people who use blood thinners or recreational drugs are at a higher risk of severe bleeding if they sustain a brain injury.