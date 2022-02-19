Chippewa Valley Home and Garden Show returns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Amid supply shortages and backlogged construction due to the pandemic, the Chippewa Valley Home and Garden Show is back after a yearlong hiatus.
The Chippewa Valley Builders Association is hosting its 43rd annual edition of the show at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
The three-day event, from February 18-20, features over 200 vendors displaying their services and organizers expect to record over 5,000 people in attendance when the show ends Sunday afternoon.
Olson Solar Energy sales associate Michael Behringer said he is happy the solar sales and installation company can showcase their services at the event for the first time.
"Being a vendor is excellent, I actually think that this show is one of the best shows out there," Behringer said. "There's a lot of people here, it's keeping us really busy, and the day is going by really, really fast."
The show features seminars, giveaways, and even an inflatable cash grab booth.
Sunday is family day at the event which means there'll be face painting, coloring stations, bird house-building, and balloon artists.
Sunday's event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.