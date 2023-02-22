Chippewa Valley home sales down, mortgage rates up

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.Snowfall will continue through the rest of the night, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected near
sunrise. An additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is
expected tonight. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to
18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis
from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will tonight through Thursday morning. A
Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate
94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with
northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout
conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,
making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Chippewa Valley home sales down, mortgage rates up

  • Updated
  • 0
Housing Market
By Alyssa Lyons

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Experts are reporting bleak new statistics about the housing market in the Chippewa Valley. Sales are dropping while mortgage rates are rising.

According to the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin (RANWW), sales in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties are down 32% since last January. The median price of a home has increased just over 8% to $250,000. Listings across the state are down 26%. 

Meanwhile people are continuing to look for homes.

"Even though rates are high and there's not a lot of inventory, I personally have a ton of buyer demand," said Julie Flor, president of RANWW. "There's still a lot of buyer demand up there especially with first-time home-buyers, with the younger generation."

Flor said that's because it's currently about as affordable to rent as it is to buy. She said it's been a seller's market for about six years now. To find a balance between sellers and buyers, she said people need to sell more houses. She added value is up along with demand.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you