Chippewa Valley Irish Dance prepares for St. Patrick's Day

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Saint Patrick's Day is just two days away, and the group Chippewa Valley Irish Dance is hard at work.
The group is performing at the Mabel Tainter in Menomonie on Thursday, March 17 and said they're excited for their first big performance back since the pandemic.
Owner and dance instructor Brenna Jasper said eight dancers will have the spotlight.
Jasper said a unique element of Irish music is how it has traditional roots, but has progressed to become more modern over time.
"It's really the best of both worlds," Jasper said. "Irish music and Irish dance is just so fun and energetic. I dare you not to tap your toes when you're listening to the music."
Jasper, who has been Irish dancing since she was 10 said she'll even make an appearance on stage herself.
This holiday show is also the first time three dancers as young as six will be performing.
The event is free and open to the public on Saint Paddy's Day. Chippewa Valley Irish Dance will be there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.