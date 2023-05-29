Chippewa Valley Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Ceremonies were held all over Wisconsin to remember the fallen soldiers who died for our nation. One of those was held in Altoona, complete with a Vietnam-era helicopter and a new statue.
"Unfortunately, some have fallen, and that's what Memorial Day is about: remembering those who are no longer with us," said Mark Beckfield, president of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.
Every year in River Prairie Park, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation holds a Memorial Day program.
This year, with hundreds watching, speakers shared stories of those they're honoring on Monday.
Congressman Derrick Van Orden is honoring a Navy seal named Michael Monsoor, who was serving in Ramadi, Iraq when he gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"A hand grenade was thrown between him and his friends, and there was a door directly behind him," said Van Orden. "He could have easily jumped behind the door and saved his life, but he jumped on the grenade and saved his friends' lives. And at his memorial service, those two guys got up and looked at Mike's mom and thanked her for raising such a fine child, or they would have been dead."
"I hope you're enjoying time with your friends and your family," said Van Orden. "I have so many friends that can't do that, and if they were here, they'd want you to celebrate and be so thankful for being raised in the best country in the history of the world."
Former Senator and Vietnam veteran David Zien even recited a poem titled "Why do you wave the flag?"
"I fly it for the families, with sons and daughters lost. They know the price of liberty, how terrible the cost," said Zien.
Before the ceremony, a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter flew over the crowd of cheering people.
A new statue was also unveiled, depicting a US Army special operations soldier. This is one of 14 statues that will be put in the tribute trail.
"We'll have the Civil War all the way up to global war on terror," said Beckfield. "These next few years we will be filling in the other patios that will be built this summer with additional statues."
The ceremony found ways to honor every single soldier that died to protect the United States.
"What this ceremony means to me, is community, honor, and respect of our veterans throughout the country, and most of all, honoring and respecting our American flag," said Beckfield.
