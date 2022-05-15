Chippewa Valley transported to 17th and 18th centuries with "The Past Passed Here"

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds visited Chippewa Falls this weekend to travel back in time with "The Past Passed Here."
This event by the Chippewa County Historical Society just wrapped it's 19th annual run.
Visitors could stop by Thursday through Sunday, after area fourth graders got a two-day exclusive visit with games and demonstrations.
"I'm learning more about the culture," said one fourth-grader, Kiana. "Learning more about how they lived and how interesting it is."
Visitors could visit shops with old-time products, try traditional food like Indian Fry Bread, hear live music, and watch professional demonstrations of things like blacksmithing, rope-making, and weaving.
"Everything is by hand," said Bob Schultz, who learned to use a loom through working with the Pioneer Village Museum in Barron County.
Crowd favorite activities included the archery range, animal-tracking presentation, and games of cat-and-mouse, where competitors holding one rope across two standing logs try to pull each other off-balance.