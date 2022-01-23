Chippewa Valley Truck & RV Show rolls back into region

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Truck and RV show rolled back into the region this weekend after a two yearlong hiatus.
Seven dealerships were featured in this weekend's events at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
10 trucks and 47 campers were on display for visitors. Attendees perused through aisles of campers and RVs with family members and friends.
Retailers like Willies RV are excited to be back at the truck and RV show this year in the Chippewa Valley.
"We had over a thousand people through the door yesterday here on the westside of Eau Claire and we're looking for a big turnout today," said Willies RV general manager Jim Lien.
Attendees entered for a chance to win $2,000 worth of door prizes and winners will be announced tomorrow. The event featured free admission and lasted three days.