$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Bloomer

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Bloomer woke up Wednesday a millionaire.
According to Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket was sold at Kwik Trip. The winning numbers were 8-24-30-45-61 (12). Only seven people in the U.S. won $1 million on Tuesday, and no one won the over a billion dollar jackpot.
That jackpot is now at $1.25 billion, making it one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. The Associated Press reports the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.
The next drawing for the Mega Millions is on Friday.