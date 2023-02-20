12 businesses vying for spots in future Container Park in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A number of entrepreneurs have thrown their hat in the ring to be part of the future Container Park in Altoona.
A dozen applicants hope to call the area by Division Street and Spooner Avenue home, but there are only five spots available at the soon-to-be Container Park.
As part of the Think Inside the Box Competition, the list of potential businesses include a railroad-themed pub and restaurants such as a pizza shop, a Mexican place, a vegan café, a ramen restaurant, a mocktail place, and a seafood Asian-inspired restaurant. That applicant is the former owner of Eau Juicy of Eau Claire.
"Honestly we're very excited because we didn't know what we were going to get. We didn't know if anybody would want to do it," said Altoona assistant city administrator Richard Downey.
The city also received retail applications from a fishing tackle shop, a women's boutique, a private car and luxury shuttle ride service to the Twin Cities, a tea shop, and a vintage and pop culture store called Geek Chic.
"What we do is we bring that back and kind of rejuvenate that vintage, antique item so that it's not dying out. It's getting a new life and it's getting a new home," said Dawn Wells, owner of Geek Chic.
Wells said her husband started selling comic books and pop culture items a few years ago, but after he experienced medical trauma in 2020, she handled more of the business.
She currently sells their merchandise out of the Attic in Eau Claire and the Shed in Altoona, but they'd love to expand and have their own space.
"And also, I'm a native to Altoona," Wells said. "I grew up there, born and raised. I went to Altoona K through 12 so when I saw the opportunity for that Container Park and that I could apply to possibly be in there, it was just really exciting for me to have kind of that hometown root."
Although 12 entrepreneurs are interested in the park, the facility will only have room for two micro retailers, two small restaurants, and a taproom.
So, what will the city be looking for in a potential business?
"For us, it's going to be the idea. Can they activate the space? Is it going to be unique enough? Is it going to have enough foot traffic and are they going to be able to mesh with the other businesses?" Downey explained.
Administrators plan for the space to be active year-round. There will be seating available inside several climate-controlled refurbished containers. There will also be picnic tables outside in the middle of the park.
The Altoona City Council will meet on Thursday, Feb. 23 to discuss the proposals.
Applicants will be able to present their proposals at a special council meeting on April 18.
City officials hope the park will be up and operational by June or July this year.
To view a list of the applications, click/tap here.