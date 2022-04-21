$12 million investment made toward sustainability efforts at Sonnentag

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What's anticipated to be the largest public event facility in the region is getting $12 million toward sustainability efforts.
Within the future County Materials Complex is the Sonnentag Event Center and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse. And several groups' generosity is going to power the building in a green way.
On Thursday at UW-Eau Claire, several groups announced they will collectively invest $12 million to help Sonnentag achieve net-zero energy and net-zero carbon.
In order to do that, engineering firm Ayres Associates will install LED lighting throughout the facility, 10 electric vehicle charging stations, and two geothermal well systems.
"What that will do is it will utilize the ground source heat rather than us consuming natural gas or natural fossil fuels to heat and cool the building, so essentially using the earth's own energy and heat for that purpose," said David Delfosse, vice president of Ayres Associates.
Environmental studies professor Dr. James Boulter said the building will be LEED-certified, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified.
It will also serve as a teaching tool for a brand new class this fall called "Building Sustainability in the Academy" where students still study Sonnentag during its construction to learn about modern green design strategies.
"This building project embodies so many of our strategic goals and institutional values," Boulter said. "I'm pleased to be a very small part of it as we integrate student learning into its final design and construction."
The Pablo Foundation is providing nearly $10 million toward the sustainability efforts with a $5 million grant. The remainder of the money will be given in the form of a low-interest loan.
"We have so many different opportunities to bring in the community given its size, given its status and its dynamics to bring all these people through the center and utilize this building as an educational tool, not just for the students who are going to be taking the classes, but for the general public," said MaiVue Xiong, executive director of the Pablo Foundation.
The city of Eau Claire is contributing $1.5 million, UW-Eau Claire students provided $150,000 last year, and Xcel Energy will assist in developing a pollinator habitat and donate five solar-powered charging park benches.
The Student Senate is also considering a request for an additional $200,000 to support applications for LEED certification and WELL Health-Safety Rating.
Officials also understand that construction produces a lot of waste so they plan to reduce and divert 75% of the construction waste.
The estimated completion date of the facility is spring 2024.
University officials anticipate the first big event hosted there will be that semester's commencement.