120 vintage cars roll into Chippewa Falls as part of the Great Race

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - 120 vintage cars from around the world rolled into the Chippewa Valley as part of the Great Race.
Chippewa Falls hosted a stop on the 2,300 mile, nine-day journey from Rhode Island to North Dakota.
The Great Race is a time, speed, and endurance rally open to cars built before 1972, and some of the vehicles are more than 100 years old.
Hundreds of spectators lined Bridge Street to get a glimpse of the retro cars, but it was a hot day so many took to the shade while viewing the vehicles.
"I'm just excited to not only have the community come out to have an amazing free event, but also to have these visitors from around the country and even world to see what Chippewa Falls is all about, showcase our amazing downtown," said Jackie Boos, tourism director of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. "Hopefully they return for a leisure travel."
The Great Race's next stop is Duluth, Minnesota.