150 pieces displayed at Heyde Center's first quilt show

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Quilters from across Wisconsin and Minnesota are hard at work getting ready for the Heyde Center's first-ever quilt show.
Sixty artists are hanging 150 quilts in Chippewa Falls. Each is handmade with a design unique to the artist. Some are big. Some are small. Some look more like an art piece.
That's the point curator Mary Hermanson is hoping to drive home with this exhibit. She said quilters do more than make quilts. They're artists.
"It's one of the oldest art forms ever. The quilts are so creative, so individual, and the people who make them are so passionate," said Hermanson.
Hermanson has been making her own unique style of quilts with a kaleidoscope design for the past 10 years. She said each quilt takes her around 40 hours.
The exhibit is free and open to the public starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 through April 5 during the Heyde Center's open hours.
The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.