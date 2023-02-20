150 pieces displayed at Heyde Center's first quilt show

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of
3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin
Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional
10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals
across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

150 pieces displayed at Heyde Center's first quilt show

  • 0
Quilt Show Preview

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Quilters from across Wisconsin and Minnesota are hard at work getting ready for the Heyde Center's first-ever quilt show.

Sixty artists are hanging 150 quilts in Chippewa Falls.  Each is handmade with a design unique to the artist.  Some are big.  Some are small.  Some look more like an art piece.

That's the point curator Mary Hermanson is hoping to drive home with this exhibit.  She said quilters do more than make quilts.  They're artists.

"It's one of the oldest art forms ever.  The quilts are so creative, so individual, and the people who make them are so passionate," said Hermanson.

Hermanson has been making her own unique style of quilts with a kaleidoscope design for the past 10 years.  She said each quilt takes her around 40 hours.

The exhibit is free and open to the public starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 through April 5 during the Heyde Center's open hours.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.  to 5 p.m. and on Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you