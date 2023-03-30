$1M donation to UW-Stout will help fund real estate management program

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Some students will have the chance to study at UW-Stout for a lower price thanks to a recent donation.
This week the real estate management program of UW-Stout in Menomonie received a $1 million donation from an industry partner.
The program's director Fred Prassas said part of the money will provide up to 20 scholarships a year for five years for first year and transfer students in the program at $5,000 apiece.
Prassas said the program at Heritage Hall is at 100% employment, but they need more students to teach. So, part of the donation will also be used to hire a recruiter. Officials believe this all helps not only their students, but the future workforce.
"They are just tremendous assets to us. They're bright they're engaged. All of our students do at least one internship. Some of them do two internships. It's all about career-readiness. They leave Stout and they're ready to go to work. That's a big deal for employers," Prassas said.
The donation will also help support current learning opportunities the program provides such as taking students on-site to properties and attending industry meetings.
Between majors and minors, there are roughly 84 students in the real estate program.