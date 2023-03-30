$1M donation to UW-Stout will help fund real estate management program

 Skip to main content
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

$1M donation to UW-Stout will help fund real estate management program

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-Stout

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Some students will have the chance to study at UW-Stout for a lower price thanks to a recent donation.

This week the real estate management program of UW-Stout in Menomonie received a $1 million donation from an industry partner.

The program's director Fred Prassas said part of the money will provide up to 20 scholarships a year for five years for first year and transfer students in the program at $5,000 apiece.

Prassas said the program at Heritage Hall is at 100% employment, but they need more students to teach. So, part of the donation will also be used to hire a recruiter. Officials believe this all helps not only their students, but the future workforce.

"They are just tremendous assets to us. They're bright they're engaged. All of our students do at least one internship. Some of them do two internships. It's all about career-readiness. They leave Stout and they're ready to go to work. That's a big deal for employers," Prassas said. 

The donation will also help support current learning opportunities the program provides such as taking students on-site to properties and attending industry meetings.

Between majors and minors, there are roughly 84 students in the real estate program.

