2 Chippewa Falls parks getting funding for surveillance

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - New safety features are coming to two Chippewa Falls city parks next year.
City officials announced they'll be using ARPA funds to install security cameras at Riverfront and Casper parks.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said the cameras will increase safety and, hopefully, minimize vandalism. Hoffman said they've had toilets and sinks vandalized in park bathrooms. Although there haven't been any major problems, Hoffman would like to take preventative steps.
"We've had a number of rather larger events at the Riverfront. We haven't had anything, there's been no fights, there's been nothing. But that's not to say that there might not be sometime and if we have cameras, we can record what happened, who got injured," he said.
Hoffman said the city received $1.5 million in ARPA funds due to the Covid pandemic. They plan to use around $200,000 of it on surveillance for the parks. Surveillance is set to be completed next spring. Hoffman also said they're going to start locking park bathrooms earlier.