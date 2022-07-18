2022 Eau Claire County Fair starts next week, volunteers needed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cows, corn dogs, and cotton candy are coming to next week's Eau Claire County Fair, but officials need more volunteers to help it run smoothly.
Coordinator Debbie Kitchen said they still need 20 to 30 more volunteers for tasks like setting up, cleaning up, and judging kids' projects and exhibits.
Many things are new to the fair this year including Blue Ribbon Kids' Day events, a petting zoo from Fall Creek, mounted justice shooting sports, a horse pull, BINGO, and a carnival.
There will be no charge for admission or parking. They'll also have their famous grilled chicken dinner as well as food trucks and vendors.
"We're totally excited to be back open again to the public," Kitchen said. "I think the kids are excited to have people come and see their projects, view the things that they're making. They'll be able to come watch the shows and be a part of the whole thing."
The Eau Claire County Fair starts Monday, July 25, and goes through Sunday, July 31.
If you're interested in volunteering, you can view a list of positions and sign up at eauclairecountyfair.com/volunteer.