20th anniversary of Gilman, Ladysmith tornadoes

GILMAN (WQOW) - It's been 20 years since two tornadoes ripped through Ladysmith and Gilman, and a former Gilman football coach was keeping his students safe during the natural disaster.
Michael Gingras is currently the dean of students at Gilman School District, but 20 years ago on Labor Day, he was coaching around 40 high schoolers outside at what use to be their football field when an officer friend told him a tornado was on its way.
He and several other coaches brought the students inside the gym.
"The hall is probably about 100 feet long, but we could see outside on the other end dark green, just pouring. Then we saw a pine tree go right in front of the doors because they're all glass," Gingras said. "We could see it and we go, 'Holy Cow!' My ears popped. We looked up and we could see the gym roof peeling off. It looked like someone grabbed one end and started pulling it up."
Gingras was able to get the players to his classroom, which was one of the school's tornado shelters. Without even telling them, the students immediately ducked under the desks.
That same day up north, Ladysmith was also hit by a tornado, resulting in dozens of injuries and millions of dollars in damage.
Several buildings were reduced to rubble.
Gilman administrators later named one of the hallways "Tornado Alley" where the tornado did some of the worst damage.
Some staff keep an aerial view of the tornado damage that happened to their school up on the wall to remind them of their resilience and how far they've come.