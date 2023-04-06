$4.9M grant to help build new treatment facility in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - In an effort to help women with opioid treatment, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded a total of $10 million to three organizations, including one in Menomonie.
The nonprofit Arbor Place received $4.9 million to construct the first residential treatment facility in Western Wisconsin to support pregnant women and mothers.
Although all of these plans are still preliminary, Arbor officials told News 18 the new building will have a childcare area, additional programming space, and 20 beds.
They're also looking to see if the new bedrooms could be modified if a client's children would be staying with them.
DHS officials said it's very important to get these women the treatment they need.
"If we can get them into treatment for opioid use disorder, this reduces the risk of complications during childbirth. Obviously if we can get them into treatment, we're lowering the risk of an overdose possibility while they are pregnant or after they have given birth. We're ensuring that there are fewer drug interactions," said Paul Krupski, DHS director of opioid initiatives.
The facility already provides prevention and treatment services for men and women, but as of now, if a pregnant woman who was receiving services gave birth, she wouldn't be able to go back to treatment because Arbor Place doesn't have the space or services to care for children.
Arbor officials hope to break ground in the spring of 2024 and complete the new facility in 2025.