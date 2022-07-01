4 Catholic Chippewa County churches vandalized

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Four Catholic churches in Chippewa County have reported vandalism, seemingly by those who support abortion rights.
Sgt. Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said three churches in Chippewa Falls were vandalized: St Charles Catholic Church, Holy Ghost Parish, and Notre Dame Catholic Church.
A fourth church, St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden was also vandalized, according to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk.
Sgt. Zehm said the doors of the churches, as well as the sidewalks outside the buildings were spray painted.
No one is in custody yet but Sgt. Zehm said they are chasing down all leads and hope to have more information soon. A cost of the damage is not yet known.
Sheriff Kowalczyk told News 18 they will be putting cameras out at area churches as a preventative measure and to help with the investigation.
A News 18 reporter visited two of the churches Friday afternoon: St. Charles Catholic Church and Holy Ghost. Both had the same red spray-paint on the sidewalk.
While some of the spray-painted text is hard to read, the word fetus is clearly visible, as well as the Ex 21:22. That is likely referring to Exodus 21 from the bible, which reads:
If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him, and he shall pay as the judges determine.
This verse has been used by pro-choice advocates to argue that the authors of Exodus did not consider a fetus to be a human being.