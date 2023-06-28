4th of July 2023 festivities in the Chippewa Valley

It's nearly America's birthday, and across the country in downtowns, parks, and backyards people will be celebrating. Here are a few local festivities celebrating Independence Day.
Eau Claire
In the City of Clear Water, the "Fireworks Extravaganza" will start at 10 p.m. on the 4th. New this year, they will be set off at the High Bridge. The Brewing Projekt is hosting a firework block party with special drink release and a lineup of food trucks. The Eau Claire Express will have a home game starting just after 5 p.m.
Altoona
In Altoona, the celebrations are happening on Saturday, July 1. At Cinder City Park there will be a Freedom 5k, cribbage and bean bag tournaments, as well as food, music and an inflatable kid zone. Admission is free, click here for more information. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.
Chippewa Falls
Celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, July 2 in Chippewa Falls. There will be live music in Riverfront Park featuring Matt Hannah and Black River Revue. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks around 10 p.m. They say there will be "more surprises" too. Click here for more info.
Lake Wissota
One way to celebrate is with a boat parade. The town of Lafayette is hosting the annual parade, this year held on July 2. Pontoons will be decorated in a patriotic theme. It begins at 1:30 p.m. between Rays Beach and the northside of the Railroad Bridge.
Menomonie
Mark your calendars for July 1 if you want to see a firework show in Menomonie. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to Wakanda Park Beach to see the show, which starts at dusk.
Cornell
If you want to see fireworks on Monday, July 3 head to Cornell. The Cornell Community Festival will include a parade on Main Street at 1:30 p.m., a talent show at 4, live music, food trucks, and of course the firework show at dusk.