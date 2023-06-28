 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

4th of July 2023 festivities in the Chippewa Valley

It's nearly America's birthday, and across the country in downtowns, parks, and backyards people will be celebrating. Here are a few local festivities celebrating Independence Day. 

Eau Claire

In the City of Clear Water, the "Fireworks Extravaganza" will start at 10 p.m. on the 4th. New this year, they will be set off at the High Bridge. The Brewing Projekt is hosting a firework block party with special drink release and a lineup of food trucks. The Eau Claire Express will have a home game starting just after 5 p.m. 

Altoona

In Altoona, the celebrations are happening on Saturday, July 1. At Cinder City Park there will be a Freedom 5k, cribbage and bean bag tournaments, as well as food, music and an inflatable kid zone. Admission is free, click here for more information. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.

Chippewa Falls

Celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, July 2 in Chippewa Falls. There will be live music in Riverfront Park featuring Matt Hannah and Black River Revue. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks around 10 p.m. They say there will be "more surprises" too. Click here for more info. 

Lake Wissota 

One way to celebrate is with a boat parade. The town of Lafayette is hosting the annual parade, this year held on July 2. Pontoons will be decorated in a patriotic theme. It begins at 1:30 p.m. between Rays Beach and the northside of the Railroad Bridge. 

Menomonie 

Mark your calendars for July 1 if you want to see a firework show in Menomonie. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to Wakanda Park Beach to see the show, which starts at dusk. 

Cornell 

If you want to see fireworks on Monday, July 3 head to Cornell. The Cornell Community Festival will include a parade on Main Street at 1:30 p.m., a talent show at 4, live music, food trucks, and of course the firework show at dusk. 

