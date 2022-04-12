5 things you can do to achieve financial security

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is National Financial Literacy Month, but are you financially stable?
News 18 spoke with a local expert about five things you can do to achieve financial security.
Ryan Connor, a private wealth advisor with Buska Retirement Solutions in Eau Claire, said if you're first starting out, the first thing you should do is start investing in your retirement, whether that be a 401(k) plan or a pension.
Another thing you can do is budget. Be mindful of how much you spend and how much excess money you have at the end of every month.
Third, Connor suggests building up an emergency fund or rainy day fund worth around six months of emergency expenses like for a medical bill or car repair.
"That's generally going to be kind of the guiding rule," Connor said. "Now whether that's a specific dollar amount or a percent, it's going to depend a little on your specific budget, but it is really important to kind of set that up because avoiding getting kind of stuck in a financial positions where you're going to have to use some higher cost debt can be a situation that can really throw off your financial plan long-term."
Looking forward, Connor said another thing you may want to consider is where you'll be living in the coming years. Are you going to continue to rent or eventually buy a home?
He also said rely on the experts in your life for advice, whether that be a financial planning service, a retirement company, or a bank or credit union.
Plus, he wants to remind everyone that our financial goals can change drastically and that there's no one-size fits all when it comes to setting up long-term financial goals.
If you're approaching retirement or in retirement, experts say you should think about how your money can reliably generate income for you because the older you get, the harder it will be to go back to work.